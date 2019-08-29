Bills trade Wyatt Teller to Browns

Getty Images

The Bills traded offensive guard Wyatt Teller to the Browns, the team announced Thursday. They also sent a seventh-round choice in 2021.

In return, Cleveland will send Buffalo fifth- and sixth-round choices in 2020.

The Bills made Teller a fifth-round choice in 2018. He started the final seven games of his rookie season at left guard.

The Bills listed Teller as the second-team right guard.

Buffalo has depth at the position after adding Spencer Long, Quinton Spain and Jon Feliciano in free agency and using a second-round selection on Cody Ford.

Teller becomes the top candidate to start at right guard for the Browns, supplanting Eric Kush.