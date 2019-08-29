Bruce Allen continues to insist Trent Williams will play for Washington

Getty Images

Trent Williams has vowed not to play for the Washington Redskins. The Washington Redskins have vowed not to trade Trent Williams.

That would appear to create an impasse with no resolution in sight.

But as Williams continues to remain absent from Washington, team General Manager Bruce Allen continues to say he believes Williams will play football this year and it will be in D.C.

“It’ll be with us,” Allen said when asked where he believes Williams will play this year, via NBC 4 Sports.

“I think Trent’s going to play football, yes,” Allen said. “We had a surprising retirement this week in the NFL and I don’t see Trent retiring.”

Williams believes his health was put at risk by the team’s medical staff when they didn’t properly diagnose a growth on his head. Williams has held out of training camp and has no intention to play for the team that he believes wronged him.

Meanwhile, Washington, with Allen as G.M., has not budged from their stance of keeping Williams off-limits in trade discussions. The Houston Texans appear to be the latest team to be rebuffed as they seek a trade destination for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

If Williams will not move off of his stance, and Washington will not capitulate to trading Williams elsewhere, the standout left tackle may be forced to follow the lead of Carson Palmer.

Palmer retired from football in 2011 after telling the Bengals to trade him or else. He missed the first six weeks of the season before the Oakland Raiders sent a pair of draft picks to Cincinnati to acquire him before the trade deadline.

Walking away would come with a cost for Williams as he wouldn’t receive his $11 million salary this year and Washington would be entitled to seek repayment of $1.62 million from his signing bonus. But if Williams is truly adamant he won’t play for the team again, that may be a price he’s willing to pay.