Celebration fouls may complicate the post-touchdown try

In past years, a post-touchdown foul by the offense automatically pushed the kickoff back by 15 yards. This year, any foul by the offense after the touchdown — with celebration penalties being the most common — will potentially have a more immediate on the offense.

The rules have been adjusted for 2019 to allow the penalty to be assessed on the kickoff or the try. If the defense chooses to enforce the foul on the try (and why wouldn’t the defense do that?), the one-point attempt becomes a 48-yard field goal (with the snap point moved from the 15 to the 30) and the two-point effort gets moved from the two to the 17.

This change gives coaches every reason to impress upon their players the importance of doing nothing that crosses the line, from engaging in any type of inappropriate dances to using unauthorized props (like the Michael Thomas cell phone homage to Joe Horn) to anyone other than the 46 uniformed players leaving the bench area to participate in the celebration. It also gives coaches every reason to be upset with anyone who causes that 15-yard penalty to transform the PAT into a long field goal attempt or the two-pointer into, essentially, a fourth-and-goal from the 17.