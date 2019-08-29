Colts sniffing around more quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Colts know they’ll likely need a quarterback for at least two weeks, if not longer.

So they’re doing the due diligence (as opposed to the undue kind) on the guys on the street in advance of final cuts.

In addition to the previously reported Brock Osweiler, the Colts have also brought in Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s unclear how any of these gentlemen fit into owner Jim Irsay’s declaration that they’re better after the retirement of Andrew Luck, but it would certainly make them older.

Cassel appeared in two games with the Lions last year, while Weeden’s last appearance was with the Texans last season.

With backup Chad Kelly suspended for the first two games, the Colts need a short-term clipboard holder for Jacoby Brissett.