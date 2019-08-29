Connor McGovern has pectoral strain that clouds his roster status

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a decision to make on rookie Connor McGovern.

He has not played in the preseason and practiced only twice in training camp.

McGovern partially tore a pectoral muscle in the offseason program. Now, he has a smaller strain of his pectoral muscle separate from the partial tear, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The third-round choice does not need surgery, but his return is unknown.

The Cowboys list him as the third-string left guard.

Dallas could choose to place McGovern on season-ending injured reserve Saturday. Or they could carry him on the 53-player roster for a day before placing him on injured reserve, giving him a chance to return this season.