Devaroe Lawrence making strong case for a spot on Browns’ roster

Browns defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence has been impressive throughout this preseason, and it didn’t take him long to make an impact in the fourth and final exhibition game.

Lawrence sacked Lions quarterback Tom Savage on the first play of tonight’s game, giving him four sacks in the preseason, tied for the most in the league. Lawrence also drew rave reviews for his work on the practice field in training camp.

Although Lawrence was undrafted out of Auburn in 2017 and has so far played in only one regular season game, he now appears like a strong candidate to make the Browns’ 53-player roster and get meaningful playing time.

If he doesn’t make the Browns’ roster, he’d likely get claimed on waivers by some other team. He has earned himself a spot in the NFL.