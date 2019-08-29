Dez Bryant resisted Jerry Jones’ effort to bypass an agent

Getty Images

Hiding in plain sight for years if not decades has been the habit of the Dallas Cowboys to circumvent agents and deal directly with players. At least one player managed to resist the fast-talking charms of owner Jerry Jones.

As explained by long-time NFL reporter Jason Cole, and confirmed by Dez Bryant, Jones brought Dez to a suite at the team’s stadium to discuss the player’s contract. Dez said he didn’t want to do that. Jones persisted.

“Mr. Jones, what would happen if you tried to cover me on that field,” Bryant said, gesturing to the playing surface below the suite.

“Well, Dez, you’d kill me,” Jones said.

“Well, Mr. Jones, then why would I want to negotiate a contract against you?” Dez said.

Not every player resists; otherwise, Jones wouldn’t keep trying to do it. And even though he has done it for years without scrutiny or consequence, the NFL Players Association currently is looking into the situation.