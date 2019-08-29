Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting quarterback for opener

Getty Images

It may have felt like an inevitability but now it’s official. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season opener for the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens.

Neither Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen played in Miami’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins had apparently seen all they needed to see to install the veteran as the team’s starting quarterback for the start of the year. Head coach Brian Flores announced the decision following the Saints game on Thursday night.

While Fitzpatrick will get the nod for game No. 1 of the season, that doesn’t mean the Dolphins can’t change course at some point during the year to get a live look at former first-round pick Rosen in real games.

Fitzpatrick has started games in every season since 2008 when he started 12 of 13 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins will be the eighth different team for whom Fitzpatrick has started a game during his 15-year career.