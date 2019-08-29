Dwayne Haskins making strides, even though he’s not starting

Getty Images

Good news, you’re starting. Bad news, we mean the fourth preseason game.

Starting in the final exhibition isn’t a good indicator for any player’s immediate future, as teams protect the guys they plan on playing big roles during the real season. But even though Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be out there tonight, the team remains encouraged about the progress he’s made during his rookie training camp.

“He’s a young player, obviously, just learning the system for the first time,” coach Jay Gruden said of Haskins, via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post. “As far as Dwayne is concerned, you just have got to continue to work and get these reps — mental reps, physical reps and just continue to build on his performance day after day.”

Washington went with Case Keenum as their starter, choosing experience over potential (and possibly not sacrificing Haskins to a makeshift line while they play chicken with Trent Williams). And even though the quarterback competition has been lower-key than most (never rising to the level of a controversy), Haskins has handled the attention well.

“He’s such an even-keel guy and I think that’s going to bode well for him in his career, being steady, never too high, never being too low,” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. “Sometimes you want to push him to show some emotion. [You want him] to show some of those young guys in the huddle with him that it’s okay for you to lead that group. It’s okay for you to lead by example.”

His game performances have had highs and lows, but they’re generally pleased with where he is. Which is why tonight, he’s going to be given a chance to make a low-pressure start, before he settles in to watching for a bit.