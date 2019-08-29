Ereck Flowers on detractors: People don’t think for themselves

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
Ereck Flowers flopped as a left tackle with the Giants and the ninth overall pick of the 2015 draft wound up getting cut without playing out his rookie deal with the team.

He landed with the Jaguars and didn’t do much better before hitting free agency this offseason. Washington signed Flowers, moved him inside to guard and he’s currently slated to start at left guard when they face Philadelphia in Week One.

In an interview with Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com, Flowers said he’s “just trying to learn [his new position] and learn it fast,” which leaves him with little time to pay attention to detractors who Flowers believes are mostly echoing opinions they’ve heard from others.

“People don’t think for themselves,” Flowers said. “Everybody goes off what the next person says; you know what I mean? So it’s whatever to me. I’m just going out there and enjoying playing this game as long as I can play it. I’m just here to get better. I’m here to get better every day, and I’m going to get better every day and every game. It doesn’t bother me what people have to say.”

For now, the only people whose words have much meaning for Flowers are Washington head coach Jay Gruden and offensive line coach Bill Callahan. As long as they believe he can do the job, he’ll have a chance to rewrite some of what’s been said about him over the last few years.

8 responses to “Ereck Flowers on detractors: People don’t think for themselves

  4. Ereck Flowers did not flop.
    He earned over $14 million from the Giants/Jags and is set to make another $1,000,000 from the Red Skins.
    *AND* after the season he will qualify for a pension of over $50,000 per year at age 50 or 55.

    At age 25 How is that a flop?
    I’d love to have close to 10 million in the bank, on top of a nice pension.

    I’d enjoy playing nay sport for $1,000,000 a year. I may stink at it, like Flowers, but I’d be counting my money.

    PS – good luck to the Red Skins QB

  5. He’s right about the commentators, and analysts, they don’t have an original idea amongst them, I
    They just repeat what ever the other guys are saying!

  7. As a Giants fan, I don’t think much of Flowers. But I always wondered how he’d do at guard. He’s big and strong, and was generally successful moving players in the running game. He just could never get technique down.

    Bill Callahan will be the key here. The Giants never had an offensive line coach of his caliber. If Callahan can’t get it out of Flowers, no one will.

  8. Don’t think for themselves? If anyone has watched him play the past few years, they know he’s not a good tackle. He’s definitely not starter quality. That isn’t a matter of thinking–it’s just a fact.

    Now the Redskins have moved him inside to play guard. Perhaps they can protect him from the issues that made him a lousy tackle. He won’t have to deal with fast, outside pass rushers. But some of his problems like poor technique may not be fixable.

    Not thinking would be believing based on no evidence that Flowers will be a good guard. So far in the preseason he has shown nothing on which to base a claim he will be good.

