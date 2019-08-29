Ereck Flowers on detractors: People don’t think for themselves

Getty Images

Ereck Flowers flopped as a left tackle with the Giants and the ninth overall pick of the 2015 draft wound up getting cut without playing out his rookie deal with the team.

He landed with the Jaguars and didn’t do much better before hitting free agency this offseason. Washington signed Flowers, moved him inside to guard and he’s currently slated to start at left guard when they face Philadelphia in Week One.

In an interview with Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com, Flowers said he’s “just trying to learn [his new position] and learn it fast,” which leaves him with little time to pay attention to detractors who Flowers believes are mostly echoing opinions they’ve heard from others.

“People don’t think for themselves,” Flowers said. “Everybody goes off what the next person says; you know what I mean? So it’s whatever to me. I’m just going out there and enjoying playing this game as long as I can play it. I’m just here to get better. I’m here to get better every day, and I’m going to get better every day and every game. It doesn’t bother me what people have to say.”

For now, the only people whose words have much meaning for Flowers are Washington head coach Jay Gruden and offensive line coach Bill Callahan. As long as they believe he can do the job, he’ll have a chance to rewrite some of what’s been said about him over the last few years.