Freddie Kitchens to let Todd Monken call plays tonight, again

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is in charge of his offense.

But he’s going to let offensive coordinator Todd Monken call some plays tonight, and has secretly let him do so throughout the preseason.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kitchens said on his radio show that Monken has had the lead role at times in the preseason already.

“I haven’t really fully decided, but I know Todd will call some of them,” Kitchens said. “Some of it depends on what we do at the quarterback situation initially, but he’ll definitely get the opportunity. He called some of the other games but we just didn’t advertise it. Just didn’t feel the need to. In case it went bad, I didn’t want him suffering the consequences from it. . . .

“But we’ll do something. I always want to continue to let guys develop in this system, more importantly, just in case. You know, you never know.”

Kitchens is going to call the plays during the regular season, and his relationship with Monken required some defending early in camp. They say everything is smooth now, and letting Monken call preseason plays is at least a goodwill gesture.

Hue Jackson allowed Kitchens to do the same in the past, and Kitchens said he viewed it as valuable experience (which showed when Jackson was fired and he took over).

“I was going to prepare just like it was my role and I was hoping someone else would see it because I’d never gotten the opportunity anywhere else,” Kitchens said. “I was glad for the opportunity, and I was definitely treating it as an interview for other teams — not necessarily here.”

Monken has experience calling plays from his days in Tampa Bay.