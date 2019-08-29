Glazer thinks Ezekiel Elliott will be with the Cowboys for Week One

Getty Images

At a time when many believe the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t get a deal done before the start of the season, and influential member of the media believes that Elliott will be there for Week One.

In his weekly mailbag for TheAthletic.com, FOX’s Jay Glazer writes this about the Elliott holdout: “Behind the scenes, Dallas has still contended all along with that they believe he will be there for Week One against the Giants. I think he will. I think they’ll end up getting a deal done that will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. I think he’ll be in there for that first game but you never know what turns negotiations take by the day.”

Making Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL seems to be the key to getting the deal done. The Cowboys don’t want to do it, but if they want Elliott to be present and satisfied, they will.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking loudly. With only 10 days to go until the first game of the regular season, it will be a challenge to get Elliott ready to go for the game against the Giants, even if he walks through the door tomorrow.