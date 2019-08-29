Hall of Famer offers his assistance to Carli Lloyd

Getty Images

If soccer star Carli Lloyd is serious about a bid to become an NFL kicker, she could have the help of one of the best to ever do it.

Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen posted a video on Twitter, offering his assistance to the two-time World Cup champion and two-time FIFA women’s player of the year.

“If you want to know what it’s like to kick in the NFL for 25 years, contact me and I’d love to work with you,” Andersen said. “Go get it.”

Andersen played in 382 games in his career and scored 2,544 points, and was just the second kicker inducted into the Hall.