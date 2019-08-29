Herman Edwards brought in Marvin Lewis to coach the coaches

Getty Images

Arizona State head coach Herman Edwards has plenty of coaching experience, with two stints as an NFL head coach before taking the Arizona State job. But he wanted more coaching experience in the building.

So Edwards hired former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis as a special advisor, someone who’s there to coach the coaches as much as the players.

“Help me coach the coaches,” Edwards said he told Lewis, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We have had a blast.”

Edwards went 7-6 in his first year at Arizona State last year, and he’s hoping Lewis can help him build on that. Neither coach saw himself back in college in their 60s, but Edwards think he’s found the right spot, and the right assistant to join his staff.