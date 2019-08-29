Jags will “tweak our system” to get Josh Allen, Yannick Ngakoue on field together

Getty Images

The Jaguars drafted Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft and his preseason performance have made that look like a good move for the team’s defense.

They’ve also left defensive coordinator Todd Wash with some work to do in order to make sure the team is getting the most out of all of their defensive pieces. They also have Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell at defensive end and the team found a way to have all three on the field at the same time in their last game by playing Allen as an outside linebacker.

Wash suggested that there will be more of that come the regular season.

“It’s obvious we have to get our best players on the field,” Wash said, via Jacksonville.com. “So obviously we’ve got two very good defensive ends in Josh and Yannick. We’ve got to come up with ways to get them both on the grass at the same time. . . . We have to be able to tweak our system a little bit, but that’s our job as coaches is to put them in position to be successful and hopefully we can do.”

The Jaguars rode their defense to a division title and spot in the AFC title game two years ago. If Allen shines as hoped, their chances of the same kind of success on that side of the ball this season will look better.