Jets may need another kicker after Taylor Bertolet’s struggles

Jets coach Adam Gase insists his confidence level in Taylor Bertolet is “good” despite the kicker missing three field goals Thursday night.

“I mean, it’s just, two of those I just saw guys running out late,” Gase said, via video from Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “You just can’t do that to the kicker. You can’t bust his rhythm like that.”

Bertolet made field goals of 23 and 39 yards, the only points scored in the Jets’ 6-0 victory over the Eagles.

He missed field goals from 53 (wide right), 56 (wide left) and 49 (wide left).

“He hit the ones under 40,” Gase said. “He had two 50-plus yarders and one 49-yarder that he missed. You know we were late coming out twice. That doesn’t help a kicker when we’re trying to get in rhythm. We’ll just kind of keep going through what we’re talking about tomorrow with the personnel department and kind of see what they’re thinking, and we’ll just kind of make a decision of what we want to do going forward.”

Bertolet made all three field goal attempts the past two weeks, but he missed two extra points.

The Jets now are faced with a decision.