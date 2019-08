Getty Images

The Jets announced they waived safety Brandon Bryant on Thursday. He was diagnosed with a concussion last week.

Bryant, 23, began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The Jets activated him July 30.

He signed with the Jets in 2018 after going undrafted in the supplemental draft.

The Jets waived Bryant out of the preseason but signed him to the practice squad. He earned a promotion for the final regular-season game but did not play.