John Lynch: Nick Bosa “exceeding where we thought he could be” in ankle recovery

The 49ers won’t have to submit an injury report that offers official word on Nick Bosa‘s likelihood of playing against the Buccaneers until next week and General Manager John Lynch wasn’t offering much in the way of odds on Wednesday.

During an appearance on KNBR, Lynch said that the first-round pick is “exceeding where we thought he could be” in his recovery from a sprained ankle. That means that having the defensive end in the opener is “certainly in play,” although Lynch also discussed taking the long view when it comes to Bosa’s availability.

“Knowing how much he means to this organization and how we’re looking at this as a long-term proposition, we’re not going to rush anything,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And doing what he does, it’s one thing to be able to run out here, but doing it against a 330-pound man, turning and all the things a D-lineman has to do is another level. But I can say we’re very encouraged with the way it’s going with Nick.”

Bosa did not play in any of the 49ers’ first three preseason games and won’t play Thursday night, so his regular season debut will also serve as his first professional game action of any kind.