Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas playing tonight

Getty Images

Most NFL starters aren’t playing tonight. Many NFL second-teamers also are sitting out.

The Patriots, though, have receivers Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas on the field with Jarrett Stidham. All three made catches on the Patriots’ first possession against the Giants’ backups.

Edelman caught one pass for 20 yards; Gordon made one catch for 19 yards; and Thomas made a catch for 7 yards.

Stidham went 3-for-7 for 46 years, leading the Patriots to a field goal on their first possession.

It marked the first preseason action for Gordon, Edelman and Thomas.

Edelman was activated from the team’s non-football injury list 10 days ago, the day after Gordon’s league reinstatement became official. The Patriots activated Thomas from the physically unable to perform list nine days ago after he worked his way back from a torn Achilles that prematurely ended his 2018 season while he was with the Texans.