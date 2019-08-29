Justin Herbert glad he eschewed the NFL for another year of college

Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was viewed as a possible first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft when he decided to stay in college. He doesn’t regret it a bit.

Herbert, who instead will be in next year’s draft, told USA Today he loves college football and wasn’t ready to leave it behind.

“It’s not so much ‘unfinished business,’” Herbert says, “but it’s another chance, another opportunity to play with our guys. And to play football on a stage and in an environment that I love and I’ve grown up in. And to be there with my younger brother. You can’t get another year of college football like that. As soon as you go to the NFL, it’s a business. I was fortunate enough to realize that, and I think I made the right decision.”

Herbert will have a chance to be the first overall pick next year, after one last year of playing more for the love of the game than for business reasons.