Kaare Vedvik may be kicking his way out of Minnesota

The Vikings traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Ravens for kicker Kaare Vedvik, even though Vedvik had never kicked in a regular-season game. That’s looking like a mistake.

Vedvik missed another field goal in tonight’s preseason finale, this one from 37 yards, and is now 0-for-3 on field goals since the Vikings traded for him.

It’s easy to see why the Vikings liked Vedvik, who had been excellent in preseason action in Baltimore. But he hasn’t been the same in Minnesota.

At this point it appears clear that Dan Bailey will remain the Vikings’ kicker. The only question is whether Vedvik can punt well enough to supplant Matt Wile, or whether the Vikings will have to choose between keeping three kickers on the roster or cutting a guy they just traded for.