Kareem Hunt had sports hernia surgery

Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy goes into effect on Sunday and the NFL said this week that he won’t be able to visit the team’s facility until it has run its course.

Hunt will be spending some of his time away from the team rehabbing. The Browns announced that Hunt had sports hernia surgery on Thursday morning.

The team added that a full recovery is expected before Hunt is eligible to rejoin the team ahead of their Week 10 game against the Bills.

Nick Chubb, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Ernest Johnson, AJ Ouellette and Trayone Gray are the other backs on Cleveland’s 90-man roster.