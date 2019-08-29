Mitch Morse out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

It appears the Bills will have their starting center in the lineup for the start of the regular season.

Mitch Morse went into the concussion protocol at the end of July after being injured during one of the team’s first preseason practices. Morse has had several concussions in the past and he remained in the protocol for weeks while waiting for the green light to resume football activities.

Morse has finally received that green light. General Manager Brandon Beane said during Thursday night’s game that Morse is now out of the protocol.

That’s good news for the Bills as they made Morse one of the centerpieces of their offseason push to improve their offensive line from last season. Thanks to core muscle surgery and the concussion, they haven’t seen him on the field much since he signed but it looks like that’s finally going to change.