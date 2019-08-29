Packers sign G Dejon Allen

Getty Images

The Packers announced a new addition to their roster a few hours before their final preseason game of the summer.

The team has signed guard Dejon Allen. There was no corresponding move announced as they had an open spot on the roster.

Allen was signed by the Bears after going undrafted in 2018. He spent the year on the practice squad and was waived shortly after this year’s draft. Allen made 49 starts while at the University of Hawaii.

With the cut to 53 players coming before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, Allen’s stay in Green Bay may be a brief one unless he lands a spot on their practice squad before the Packers and Bears open the regular season one week from today.