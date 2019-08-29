Raiders suit up fewer than 50 players

Getty Images

Who says no one takes the final preseason game seriously?

The Raiders are so committed to making it like the regular season, that they’re playing with a regular season amount of players tonight against the Seahawks.

Via the count of Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Raiders have suited up just 46 of their 90 players for tonight’s final exhibition.

During the regular season, when teams have just 53 players, they deactivate seven each week for competitive balance reasons.

It’s the latest sign that no one takes this particular game seriously, with some teams holding out backup quarterbacks (because no starting quarterback would dream of playing in this one). Which makes it worth wondering why anyone bothers?

Oh, that’s right, money.