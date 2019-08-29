Report: Dolphins locker room would “revolt” if Laremy Tunsil traded

Getty Images

The Dolphins have met with Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans need a starting offensive tackle.

Thus, even though the Dolphins have told left tackle Laremy Tunsil they aren’t actively shopping him, his name naturally comes up in speculation of who the Texans would seek in a trade of Clowney.

But Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported Thursday that Dolphins players “would revolt” if the team trades Tunsil. Beasley calls Tunsil “one of their best and most-liked players.”

The Dolphins are expected to be among the worst in the NFL. They had high turnover in the offseason, including hiring a new coach, and they have Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick competing for the starting quarterback job.

While it appears a rebuilding year in Miami, the locker room wants to compete and wants to see the team take care of its own financially, according to Beasley. The Dolphins drafted Tunsil 13th overall in 2016 and has him under contract the next two seasons, having picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.

“The backlash would be amazing,” Beasley quotes one source as saying. “Guys would legit revolt.”

The Texans cannot trade Clowney until he signs his franchise tender, so the pass rusher essentially controls where Houston trades him. Houston reportedly also has talked to the Eagles, Seahawks, Jets and Washington about the Pro Bowler.