Report: Graham Gano not expected to kick Thursday night

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that he’s “uneasy” about the fact that Graham Gano has not kicked in the preseason because of a knee injury and that he wasn’t sure whether Gano would take part in the preseason finale on Thursday night.

It doesn’t look like he will be on the field in Charlotte. Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that Gano is not expected to be in the lineup against the Steelers.

Joey Slye has handled the kicking duties in Gano’s absence and he’s gone 6-of-6 on field goals in the first three preseason games. Slye has never kicked in a regular season game.

If the Panthers’ uneasiness about Gano’s injury leads them to hold onto Slye, they could keep both kickers through the cut to 53 and then place Gano on injured reserve so he could return later in the season. That’s not ideal, but, absent a compelling trade offer, it may be preferable to cutting Gano and taking on $2.5 million in dead cap space.