Report: Jermon Bushrod to sign one-day contract to retire with Saints

Getty Images

Tackle Jermon Bushrod is reportedly set to announce his retirement.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Bushrod will make the announcement during Thursday night’s final preseason game. Bushrod is expected to sign a one-day contract with the Saints in order to retire as a member of the team he’s been most closely associated with as a player.

Bushrod was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth round in 2007 and moved into the starting lineup as their left tackle two years later. He started in their Super Bowl XLIV win over the Colts and was selected to two Pro Bowls before signing with the Bears as a free agent in 2013.

Bushrod spent three years in Chicago and two years playing guard with the Dolphins before returning to the Saints as a backup last year. He made five starts at left tackle while Terron Armstead was injured and appeared in both of the Saints’ postseason games.