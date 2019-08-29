Reports: Matt Bryant to work out for Falcons Friday

Getty Images

The Falcons called cutting kicker Matt Bryant a difficult but necessary decision in February.

Watching the kickers they’ve brought in to replace him has been difficult as well and it may lead to a reunion with the guy who handled their kicking duties for the last 10 years.

Former Falcons safety and current CNN broadcaster Coy Wire reported that Bryant told him he will be in Atlanta to work out for his former team. Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com adds that Bryant will also take a physical before hitting the field at noon.

Bryant’s own Twitter account was updated earlier Thursday to say that he’s “sitting on my dock and doing a little life reflecting before I fly out” without naming his destination.

Giorgio Tavecchio has missed three field goal tries over the last two preseason games. The Falcons signed Blair Walsh this week, but his early practice results haven’t generated much confidence.

Bryant was 20-of-21 on field goals and 33-of-35 on extra points last season. He’s made 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts during a career than began with the Giants in 2002.