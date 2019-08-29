Roger Goodell: Demand for international games outpacing supply

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says interest from outside the United States in hosting NFL games is growing.

Four games are scheduled to be played in London and one in Mexico City for the second straight year — the Mexico City game was scrubbed last year due to poor field conditions — and Goodell told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal that the league has seen signs that they could be shipping more games abroad. The hangup is the supply.

“The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we have in the inventory,” Goodell said. “But what we’re trying to do is, it’s a combination of the media, the events themselves, and our partnerships.”

The inventory is low because most teams don’t want to give up one of their eight home dates each year, which has led to suggestions that expanding the regular season could be tied to more international games as well as the prospect of putting a franchise in a different country. Goodell believes that a team would be supported, but other questions have to be answered.

“I have no doubt that the fanbase and the commercial opportunity is there [for a franchise],” Goodell said. “Can we do it competitively? Can we do it where our 32 teams can compete at a competitive level? And that’s critical. At the end of the day our game is our product.”

The Bears and Raiders will play this season’s first overseas game when they face off in London on October 6. That game will take place at Tottenham’s new stadium, which was designed with hosting NFL games in mind and Goodell’s comments suggest they’ll continue getting them.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Roger Goodell: Demand for international games outpacing supply

  2. I always see the NFL lagging behind the NBA and European Soccer in terms of international sports popularity. Then with all the head trauma and injuriea involved with the sport it’s going to be a tough sell.

  5. Take away 2 pre season games. Add one regular season game.
    8 Roadgames
    8 Home Games
    1 Neutral site game that can be played in other countries or even small market teams like Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Portland etc… even play them in College Stadiums around the country.

    Dallas Cowboys Vs L.A Rams in the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan would be pretty awesome

  6. LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Sure, Roger. Sure.

    The 18 game schedule you are proposing in foreign countries is no way outpacing supply. This is his way of backpedaling away from his failure to get teams overseas.

    We all predicted it, at least those of us who are intelligent did. It’s not possible. Their greed wants it to be so, but it’s not an executable concept for numerous reasons.

    You couldn’t even get people to attend a preseason game to see it in Winnipeg as a one-off gimmick!

  7. “At the end of the day our game is our product”

    And we will keep diluting that product with terrible rule changes that no one understands while softening the product as much as possible.

  8. Perhaps the XFL should have tried to start and international league? Sort of like NFL Europe? NFL Europe was the most successful secondary football league since the AFL/NFL merger.

  10. In my opinion the NFL is just insanely focused on revenue at all costs. Keep the money machine churning. Well right or wrong, when an NFL team is located outside of this country I am done with football. I love it but I am done with it. Who knows what my Sunday afternoons might produce.

  11. Here is an idea. Add 1 more game and a second bye week as well as reducing the preseason by 2 games. The additional game should be a neutral site game. This way the NFL gets their additional international games and no team loses a home game. Adding another bye week will help the players buy into the change.

  15. Most of the London games’ normal tickets sell out in hours or a few days. You have to pre-book your interest if you want a good ticket. I still think the NFL is looking to the re-intro of supersonic jets in 6yrs or so. THREE different companies prototypes could be in the air by 2021, in service by mid-2020s. It will make London viable, 3hrs from NY.

  18. As a lifelong, loyal Patriots fan I will faithfully watch the New England games until Brady and Belichick retire. Then, I don’t think the NFL will hold my interest any longer. Thanks for the memories.

  19. Winnipeg did everything the NFL or promoter asked. The promoter dropped the ball. Said there was going to be events the week of the game. NOTHING, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. Only 2 choices of BEER. Pathetic. The only thing that was good about that game, the fans. I was lucky didnt have to pay for ticket.

    SKOL

  20. Ya ok… the debacle in Canada says otherwise. 21k tickets sold in a “stadium” that held 35k. Remember when the NFL cancelled a game to be played Mexico .. (last year) .. multiple international debacles as of late.

  21. Cutting the preseason games to accomodate a new franchise and increase games by 17 or 18 will affect the quality of the games. How? Insufficient preseason games to evaluate the talent thereby increasing the injury risk for starters or drop off in quality by taking crap shots at players who make it to the eventual 53. One game overseas is ok for a team every 3 years or so.

  23. This coming off the Canada game and 10 yrd goal lines. How about the lost revenue for the home team businesses in that city. Great look for a tax payer funded stadium to sit empty while the team plays on gravel in Mexico.

  24. Instead of relocating teams and games for international markets, why not focus on the states that don’t have an NFL team? Wouldn’t it be cool to have an Alaskan professional football team in the NFC and a team in Oklahoma City for the AFC? This sounds more intriguing.

  25. Yea, Those people who paid outrageous price in Canada who paid to watch that Green Bay Packers / Oakland Raiders NON EVENT can’t wait for the NFL to come back again.

  26. One thing is certain….the NFL owner’s who’s greed is endless will find a way to kill the golden goose. I cringe when I hear about a team in London or whatever. I think most NFL fans like myself could give a rip about growing the game internationally and can’t stand having to lose a home game for a game overseas. It’s an American sport….leave it that way.

  27. Stop using Winnipeg as an example. The London games all sell out. The canceled Mexico City game was reported to be a sellout.

    I have NFL Gamepass and watch the first half of nearly every preseason game. All stadiums are half full or less. Except KC.

    Winnipeg promoters were charging regular season prices for a preseason game. If they had a regular season game it likely would have been sold out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!