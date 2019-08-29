Ryan Fitzpatrick not expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that the decision about a starting quarterback for Week One could go either way, but it looks like only Josh Rosen will be getting a chance to make his case on the field Thursday.

While Flores said that all the quarterbacks on Miami’s roster could see playing time against the Saints in the preseason finale, multiple reporters at the game point out that Fitzpatrick is going through conditioning work typically done by players who won’t be taking part in the game itself. Fitzpatrick missed practice Tuesday with an illness.

Fitzpatrick started last week’s game and played into the second half, which may have been all Flores needed to see of the veteran for the preseason anyway.

“I think he’s done a lot,” Flores said. “We know what it is, this training camp along with his history in this league. I think we’ve got a good evaluation of Fitz.”

Rosen led a 99-yard touchdown drive after replacing Fitzpatrick last week and Flores said his outing made the decision more difficult. Another good performance on Thursday could turn into another factor for Flores to consider heading into a Week One matchup with the Ravens.