Seahawks CB Kalan Reed’s career likely over due to neck injury

The Seahawks placed cornerback Kalan Reed on injured reserve with a neck injury this week and it appears the injury did more than end his season.

Reed’s agent Harold Lewis told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the injury is likely a career-ending one for Reed. He injured his third and fourth vertebrae in Seattle’s preseason game against the Vikings earlier this month.

Reed experienced numbing after the injury and the feeling is that attempting to play again would come with too much risk.

Reed was a 2016 seventh-round pick by the Titans. He played in seven games over two seasons in Tennessee and made three tackles. He signed to Seattle’s practice squad last year and was promoted to the active roster in November, but did not make any game appearances for the Seahawks.