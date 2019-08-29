Taylor Bertolet misses field goal to cap first Jets possession

Getty Images

After Taylor Bertolet missed two extra points in his first preseason game for the Jets, head coach Adam Gase said that the team would “keep working” on stabilizing the kicker position.

Their first hope was that Chandler Catanzaro would provide that stability, but he retired after missing two extra points of his own in the first preseason game. Bertolet was the only kicker brought in to replace him, but he acknowledged this week that competition doesn’t only come from others on the roster.

“I guess it’s encouraging,” Bertolet said, via the New York Daily News. “But again, I still believe that I’m competing against every other kicker in the NFL. The reality is that they’re looking at every guy. They could obviously make front office decisions where that changes quickly. So, I have to do my job every single time I got out there, because you never know who they’re watching.”

They were watching Bertolet at the end of the first Jets drive on Thursday night and the Jets probably didn’t like what they saw. Bertolet missed a 53-yard field goal and will now have to hope for more chances to show he can handle the job.