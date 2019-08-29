The NFL makes a mild retreat to being the No Fun League

Getty Images

Two years ago, the NFL dramatically softened its celebration rules. This year, they’ll be tightened up a bit, with players from the bench area not allowed to join the party.

Although the league didn’t change the rules in this regard, the Competition Committee created during the offseason an interpretation of the rules that prohibits a dynamic that has unfolded over the past two years.

In plenty of situations, the sidelines have emptied for a celebration. As long as everyone who shows up in the end zone cleared out in a timely fashion, it wasn’t an issue. This year, it will be.

The Competition Committee has determined that a celebration becomes “excessive” (and thus a violation) when “any coach, team staff member, or player who is not on the 46-player Active List leaves the bench area to participate in a celebration.”

This mild adjustment still allows for plenty of celebrations. It simply restricts the party to the 46 players wearing a uniform.