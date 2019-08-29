The preseason mercifully ends tonight

Getty Images

Twice per year, all 32 teams play on the same day: On the last day of the regular season, and on the last day of the preseason.

And for as meaningful as most of the 16 games played in Week 17 will be, the games played tonight mean nothing. Sure, you’ll hear media members who have a vested interest in hyping the preseason claim that the games are important because players are fighting for roster spots, and that’s technically true. But the guys who win those jobs tonight (to the extent that many/any jobs actually remain up for grabs) will fade into obscurity for most of the season.

Basically, if you see any of the guys who’ll be playing tonight on the field in the regular season for anything other than special-teams duty, it likely will mean that one or more other players have gotten injured.

Whether the preseason stays at four games or shrinks to two, this will continue to be the drill for the last exhibition game. Played only two days before the roster cuts from 90 to 53 and only one week from the first game of the regular season, it’s about checking the box, cashing the check, compiling the last piece of evidence for making the last few roster decisions, and getting back to preparing for Week One.

Meanwhile, we’ll get back to preparing for Week One, with the understanding that Saturday will be one of the busiest days of the year, with all teams moving to the 53-man roster limit.