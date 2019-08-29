“Zero chance” Trent Williams shows up for Week One

Getty Images

To no surprise, Washington tackle Trent Williams won’t show up for the start of the regular season. To little surprise, the team continues to be stubborn about the situation.

Via Chris Russell of 106.7 the Fan in D.C., Williams has told former Washington teammate DeAngelo Hall that there’s “zero chance” that Williams will report for Week One against the Eagles.

Team president Bruce Allen continues to insist that Williams will play for Washington this season. But Washington hasn’t done much, if anything, to persuade Williams to want to play for the team. By all appearances, he wants out as a result of the way the team handled the growth on his head — and the passage of time isn’t softening his stance.

Allen reportedly believed that training-camp fines in the amount of $40,000 would get Williams to cave. They didn’t. The next question is whether losing game checks in excess of $638,000 will matter. Williams has said or done nothing to suggest that he’ll be swayed by that, either.