49ers release nine, including Sam Young and Dontae Johnson

Getty Images

Cornerback Dontae Johnson‘s second stint with the 49ers ended much earlier than his first.

Johnson spent four seasons with the team after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and he returned to the team as a free agent this offseason. His stay ended on Friday when the team announced he was one of nine players released as they make their way to 53 players.

Johnson started 16 games for the Niners in 2017, but only saw action in one game last year while bouncing between three teams. He had eight tackles and an interception in four preseason appearances.

The 49ers also released offensive lineman Sam Young. Young signed with the team in mid-August after swing tackle Shon Coleman broke his leg, but wasn’t able to land a job.

Defensive lineman Jay Bromley, cornerback Chris Campbell, defensive back Jordan Holland, offensive lineman Wesley Johnson, tight end Tyree Mayfield, cornerback Quinten Rollins and running back Brandon Wilds were also released on Friday.