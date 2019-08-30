Bears waive Marvin Hall

Getty Images

The Bears signed receiver Marvin Hall in March. They cut him Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Hall appeared in 24 games over the past two seasons with the Falcons.

He played 185 offensive snaps while appearing in all 16 games for the Falcons last season and caught 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He made his regular season debut in 2017 and caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Hall also made four tackles while seeing action on 203 special teams snaps last season.