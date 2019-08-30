Bengals believe Rodney Anderson tore his ACL

Getty Images

Bengals rookie running back Rodney Anderson left Thursday night’s game with a right knee injury and it looks like it will end his first NFL season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals believe Anderson tore his ACL.

It’s the same injury that knocked Anderson out two games into his final college season and Anderson dealt with a couple of other serious injuries during his time at Oklahoma. That’s why the Bengals were able to snag a talented back in the sixth round of this year’s draft, but they’ll need to wait until at least 2020 to see any return on that investment.

Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard top the depth chart at running back in Cincinnati. Anderson’s fellow 2019 sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams, Quinton Flowers and Justin Ellis are also on hand pending the cut to 53 players.