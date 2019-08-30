Bengals waive Tony Lippett, 10 others

Getty Images

The Bengals have announced their first round of cuts as they make their way to the 53-man limit ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Cornerback Tony Lippett may have the most recognizable name of the lot. He was a 2015 fifth-round pick in Miami and posted 67 tackles and four interceptions during his second season. A torn Achilles cost him the entire 2017 season and played in three games for the Giants last season.

They also waived guard Christian Westerman. Westerman spent time away from the team while contemplating retirement earlier this month, but returned to camp 10 days ago.

The Bengals also waived linebacker Curtis Akins, center Kirk Barron, safety Demetrious Cox, long snapper Dan Godsil, defensive tackle Dare Odeyingbo, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, linebacker Sterling Sheffield, defensive end Immanuel Turner, and kicker Tristan Vizcaino.