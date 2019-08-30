Bill O’Brien: Not much to talk about until Jadeveon Clowney signs tender

Getty Images

Trade chatter regarding Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has picked up as the start of the season draws closer, but Clowney would need to sign his franchise tag before any deal could be executed.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked if the team wants to have Clowney on the team during the 2019 season. O’Brien, who has taken on some General Manager duties with no one in that job, said that it wasn’t a matter of wanting Clowney, but “a matter of difference of opinion on value” between team and player.

O’Brien faced several other questions about the possibility of a Clowney trade and whether Clowney would be in the lineup right away if he does report to the team. O’Brien said Clowney said he’s in the best shape of his life, but most answers were variations on the theme of there not being much to talk about until Clowney signs the tender.

“The ball is in his court,” O’Brien said.

That’s been the case for quite a while now and there’s been no sign that Clowney’s about to sign the tender in order to get the ball rolling on a return to the Texans lineup or a deal that would send him elsewhere.