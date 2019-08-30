Bills trade Russell Bodine to the Patriots

The Patriots obviously saw a need to upgrade their offensive line, and were willing to deal within the division to fix it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots are acquiring center Russell Bodine from the Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Bodine, 27, has 74 career starts, including 10 last year with the Bills. A former fourth-round pick of the Bengals, he gives the Patriots some solid depth after David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots.

The Patriots previously dealt for Ravens offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and Cardinals offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, and may not be done.

It’s the second trade of a spare offensive lineman the Bills have made this week, after they sent Wyatt Teller to the Browns. That’s a good sign that Mitch Morse is recovering and is ready to go.

28 responses to “Bills trade Russell Bodine to the Patriots

  2. Belichick will cut 1 or 2 of these 3 players he has traded for this week…and haters will say he failed.

    Yet, he is playing the odds and seeing which one or two might work out.

    All while giving up late rounds picks for each of them.

    FYI: Belichick currently has 11 NFL draft picks for 2020.

  6. eroschmidt says:

    August 30, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    he was getting cut anyway – thanks for the 6th round pick in April!

    ___________________________

    Bills fans already looking ahead to next years draft….makes sense…

  7. BB trades 7th round pick and corner he would have cut to Denver for 6th round pick.

    He then trades 6th round pick for a center who could play this year.

    This nets out to trading a 7th round pick for a center this year.

    If I did not mess that up, good deal.

    ____

    Cool.

    How did Drew Bledsoe work out for you guys?

    Your 1st round pick for Blesode turned into Ty Warren in 2003.

    He started at DE and won 2 Super Bowls for the Patriots.

    Enjoy your 6th rounder! FYI: Belichick still has 11 draft picks for next April.

  10. A sixth round pick is unlikely to make the Pats, but don’t give them away either. I did not see a Buffalo 53 man projection with this guy’s name on it. They could have gotten Bodine without giving up a pick.

  11. Absolute worst division in football. The Pats are spotted 6 wins at the start of every season. I’m surprised the Bills didn’t throw in a future 2nd to sweeten the pie for Bill.

  12. The Bills have made some odd decisions with these OL trades. Bodine isn’t good but I don’t know what gives them the utmost confidence to trade Teller after a year. He graded out in the high 70’s in run blocking and pass blocking by PFF and he was the 24th OVERALL OL. If you don’t want to go by PFF he only allowed 1 pressure per game when the Bills threw him in there and zero sacks. You don’t give away young OL for peanuts. Not sure Ryan Bates has a large enough sample size to really justify it either but I guess you just have to hope they are right because what was a deep OL is looking thing all of a sudden.

  13. Was going to be cut, so yeah, we’ll take the 6th.
    —–
    Darn it! You Bills got us again. One of these days the Patriots will get one over on the Bills. One of these days! (Shakes fist full of Super Bowl rings. In fact one finger has 2 rings on it.)

    ——————————————-
    Pick #192 overall in the draft for those who keep score.

  15. They could have gotten Bodine without giving up a pick.
    ——–
    probably not. The Pats are #32 out of 32 teams in the waver order. So trading the pick is a way to by pass the line.

  16. Note to NFL front offices: If you look at your phone and you see Belichick or the Patriots’ numbers come up, hit send to voicemail.

  17. weeisux says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:55 pm
    A sixth round pick is unlikely to make the Pats, but don’t give them away either. I did not see a Buffalo 53 man projection with this guy’s name on it. They could have gotten Bodine without giving up a pick
    ————————————————

    As a veteran Bodine would have been subject to waivers if cut. There are 30 teams in line ahead of New England when it comes to claiming any waived player

  18. Why does anyone trade players to the Patriots?
    Making them better doesn’t help the other 31 teams.
    Stop the insanity!

  21. Not sure I love the Bodine trade for the Bills…I have liked a lot of the moves the front office has made, particularly on defense, but trading Bodine considering Morse was in protocol doesn’t add up. He must have been on the shopping block internally and the Pat’s couldn’t have gotten him with the bottom waiver priority so it works for both teams…but I never like trading with the Pats..why even try to make them better…. we’ll see

  23. officialgame says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:57 pm
    Absolute worst division in football.
    ———-
    You are absolutely correct, unless you go looking at winning percentages of the entire nfl. But other then that, dead accurate.

  24. ryann252013 says
    He graded out in the high 70’s in run blocking and pass blocking by PFF and he was the 24th OVERALL OL
    —————————————
    Makes you wonder why teams have their own scouts and analytic depts. When they could use PFF instead.

  25. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    Never trade with your division rival. SMH. #sameolebills
    ____________________________________________

    I’m sure the Patriots could have picked him up after he was cut by the Bills in a few days for nothing, Yet Beane was able to swipe a 6th round pick for him.

