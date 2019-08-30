Bills trade Russell Bodine to the Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots obviously saw a need to upgrade their offensive line, and were willing to deal within the division to fix it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots are acquiring center Russell Bodine from the Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Bodine, 27, has 74 career starts, including 10 last year with the Bills. A former fourth-round pick of the Bengals, he gives the Patriots some solid depth after David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots.

The Patriots previously dealt for Ravens offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and Cardinals offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, and may not be done.

It’s the second trade of a spare offensive lineman the Bills have made this week, after they sent Wyatt Teller to the Browns. That’s a good sign that Mitch Morse is recovering and is ready to go.