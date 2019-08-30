Bruce Arians: Lavonte David fine for Week 1, “it’ll be close” with Vita Vea

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took a break from making cuts to get the team down to 53 players to update a couple of injury situations ahead of Week One.

Linebacker Lavonte David had knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in early August and has been rehabbing with an eye toward returning at the start of the regular season. Arians said on Friday that David is “fine” and that he’ll be practicing on Tuesday when the team begins preparations to face the 49ers at home.

The outlook isn’t quite as clear for defensive tackle Vita Vea. Vea avoided knee surgery, but reports at the time of his injury in early August suggested he’d miss regular season time. Arians sounded an optimistic note about his chances of playing.

“He’s progressing very nicely,” Arians said, via PewterReport.com. “I’ll know more by Tuesday and he’ll be here all weekend working out. It’ll be close, but I think he’ll be there.”

Injury reports begin next week and they’ll provide a sense of how close Vea is to playing in the days ahead of the opener.