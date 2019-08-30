Cardinals cut Rees Odhiambo, Chad Williams

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut a couple of former third-round picks Friday, moving on from receiver Chad Williams and offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Cardinals made Williams a third-round pick in 2017. He made only 20 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown in his two seasons.

He played 16 games with eight starts.

The Seahawks made Odhiambo a third-round choice in 2016. He played 15 games with seven starts in his two seasons in Seattle.

The Cardinals signed him last December, and he appeared in one game.