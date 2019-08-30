Cowboys early cuts include Darius Jackson, George Iloka

Getty Images

The Cowboys list Darius Jackson as the starting running back. He isn’t and won’t be.

The Cowboys made Jackson among their early cuts, according to Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Rookie Tony Pollard will start until Ezekiel Elliott returns from his contract holdout. The Cowboys also drafted Mike Weber, and they signed veteran Alfred Morris.

The Cowboys also have cut receiver Reggie Davis, linebacker Justin Phillips, safety George Iloka, safety Jameill Showers, offensive tackle Jake Campos, tight end Marcus Lucas, tight end Codey McElroy and kicker Kasey Redfern, per Machota.

The Cowboys signed Iloka in the offseason, hoping he would beat out Jeff Heath. He didn’t, so the Cowboys have moved on.

Iloka, 29, has 79 career starts in seven seasons, although only three came with the Vikings last season.