Cowboys will place Daniel Ross on injured reserve

Defensive tackle Daniel Ross played 13 games for the Cowboys in 2018. He won’t play any for them this season.

The Cowboys will place Ross on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season, the Dallas Morning News reports. Ross has a shoulder injury.

He played 249 snaps on defense last season, making 14 tackles and a sack.

The Cowboys signed Ross off the Chiefs’ practice squad during the 2017 season. He played three games and made five tackles and a sack that season.

Dallas is well stocked at defensive tackle, with Antwaun Woods and free agent signee Christian Covington listed ahead of Ross on the depth chart at the nose.