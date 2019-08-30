Demaryius Thomas feels better than ever after return to the field

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas saw his first live game action Thursday night since tearing his Achilles tendon last year, and he felt great afterward.

In fact, Thomas said he feels better now than before the injury.

“I actually feel a lot better now,” Thomas said, via the Providence Journal. “Before the injury, I was a little smaller. But I’m a little heavier, a little stronger. The program we’ve been doing here has helped out a lot, so I feel great.”

Thomas said he’s not worried about another injury and thinks he’s going to be a bit part of the Patriots’ offense this year.

“I just go out and play. If I’m going to get hurt, I’m going to get hurt, but I’m going to be full speed getting hurt,” Thomas said. “My Achilles is great. I’m going to do whatever I can to play my best ball. I’m not going to think about anything, I’m not going to have it in the back of my head, because usually when I have it in the back of my head, I don’t play my best. So, I’m just going to give my best, and if I get hurt, I just get hurt.”

The Patriots lost a big target when Rob Gronkowski retired, but they’ve added Thomas, drafted first-round pick N'Keal Harry and had Josh Gordon return from suspension. If everyone is ready to go, Tom Brady will have plenty of options.