Dolphins release Brice Butler

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Brice Butler won’t make it though the cut to 53 players in Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Butler is among the players the Dolphins will let go this weekend. The veteran wideout will become a free agent once the move becomes official.

Butler signed with the Dolphins last November and caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also appeared in two games with the Cowboys, who employed Butler from 2015 to 2017 as well. He has 79 catches for 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of a career that began as a Raiders sixth-round pick in 2013.

There’s been talk of a possible Kenny Stills trade, but he remains part of the wideout group in Miami at the moment. DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns are also on hand until the team says otherwise.