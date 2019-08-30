Elijah McGuire among Jets cuts

Getty Images

A running back drafted by Mike Maccagnan has been cut by the Jets on Friday.

Maccagnan was the team’s General Manager when Elijah McGuire was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. According to multiple reports, the Jets are waiving McGuire.

McGuire ran 180 times for 591 yards and four touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns during his 24 games with the team. With Bilal Powell returning from a neck injury to join Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery, there was no spot left for McGuire this year.

The Jets have yet to officially announce any moves, but they’ll move tight end Chris Herndon and linebacker Brandon Copeland to the suspended list to clear two other spots. They also have the third waiver spot, which leaves Maccagnan’s replacement Joe Douglas with further chances to upgrade the roster after Saturday’s cut to 53 players.