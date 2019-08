Getty Images

The Falcons have parted ways with a guy who has started for them, recently.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Falcons have released tight end Logan Paulsen.

The 32-year-old Paulsen started 10 games for the Falcons last year, after joining them in free agency.

He’s also played for the 49ers, Bears, and Washington in his eight seasons, with 91 career receptions.